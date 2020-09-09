Advertisement

City of Knoxville announces memorial service for 19th anniversary of 9/11

The City of Knoxville released plans for a 9/11 memorial service on its 19th anniversary.
/
/(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville released plans for a 9/11 memorial service on its 19th anniversary.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 11 at the 9/11 Memorial on the lawn of the City County Building at 400 Main St.

Knoxville Police Department Chaplain Pam Neal will begin the event at 8:45 a.m. followed by a moment of silence. First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

During the ceremony, Knoxville City Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will present a wreath at the base of the monument. Bagpiper Chris Riedl will perform “Amazing Grace,” along with Sheriff’s Office retiree Mike Freels who will play “Taps.”

Main Street will be closed to traffic Friday morning between Walnut and Gay streets. KAT’s free trolley will not operate during the ceremony. Officials said all traffic should resume no later than 9:15 a.m.

Anyone who plans to attend the ceremony is asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. This year, no chairs will be set up during the service.

The ceremony will be live-streamed here.

