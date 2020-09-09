Advertisement

COVID-19 haunts Halloween in East Tennessee

Parents figure out if their kids will trick-or-treat this year.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Labor Day came and went, which means Halloween will be the next holiday thousands in East Tennessee will celebrate.

“I expect at least the neighborhood trick-or-treaters at least," said Corey Thomasson.

Halloween decorating is in Thomasson’s blood. He’s been decorating his mom’s house at Painter Farms for more than three decades.

“I think about it all the time," explained Thomasson, "It’s kind of just the thing I’ve done all the time.”

Some years the Thomassons see more than a thousand trick-or-treaters. But this year it’s a tough decision for many families.

“We put so much energy into getting ready to go back to school and now we made all those decisions, now it’s like, ‘oh goodness, what are we going to do about trick-or-treating here in a month and a half’," said Wil Cantrell.

Cantrell’s kids want normalcy.

“I think they’re going to want to go door-to-door,” explained Cantrell, "I’m really not sure our community is going to encourage that, which is a shame because you meet so many people and so many of your neighbors you see that way that you wouldn’t otherwise.”

But mom of two, Rebecca Ndamiye, knows the holiday means a lot to her young ones.

“So far we’re planning on going,” said Ndamiye, “I’m thinking about maybe going to a smaller neighborhood so that maybe if there’s people that don’t--like the houses are closer together so if there’s people who don’t do it, they’re not having to go as far.”

But Thomasson is still hopeful for a strong turnout at Painter Farms because he recognizes people need a bit of hope and a little scare.

“I love it," said Thomasson.

Thomasson estimated he’s spent more than $10,000 over the years on candy and decorations.

This year he still hopes to get close to a thousand kids.

