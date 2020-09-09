ESPN to replace Hank Williams Jr.’s ‘Monday Night Football’ intro song

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS Sports) - Football fans will hear a new song when tuning in to “Monday Night Football” this season.

ESPN announced the intro for “Monday Night Football” will no longer feature Hank Williams Jr. performing “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over For Monday Night Football.”

The previous intro is being replaced by Little Richard’s “Rip It Up.”

ESPN said they decided to switch as major changes happen during the COVID-19 pandemic with little to no fans in the stands.

ESPN will show highlights of each team playing during the song.

The opening line of the song, “Well, it’s Saturday night, and I just got paid” will be changed to a “Monday night” reference, according to ESPN officials.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.