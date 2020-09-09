Florida man accused of shooting mom over orange juice, told police he ‘lost it’

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida man allegedly confessed to murdering his own mom over an argument about orange juice, an air conditioner remote and her vehicle.

WTSP reported that 29-year-old Luis Martin Pages called 911 Sunday and told emergency officials he shot his mother at their home in North Miami Beach. Pages told investigators he asked to borrow her car, which led to an argument. The argument also involved a jar of orange juice and an air conditioner remote.

When officers arrived at around 5 p.m., he allegedly told police, “I killed her. Take me to jail.”

Outlets report that the victim held up a knife and threatened Pages. Pages then drew a handgun and shot her six times. Investigators said she died at the scene.

Pages told investigators he tried to shoot himself, but had run out of bullets.

WTSP reported he was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.