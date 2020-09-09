Advertisement

Florida man accused of shooting mom over orange juice, told police he ‘lost it’

A Florida man allegedly confessed to murdering his own mom over an argument about orange juice, an air conditioner remote and her vehicle.
Luis Pages
Luis Pages(Miami Dade Corrections/WTSP)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida man allegedly confessed to murdering his own mom over an argument about orange juice, an air conditioner remote and her vehicle.

WTSP reported that 29-year-old Luis Martin Pages called 911 Sunday and told emergency officials he shot his mother at their home in North Miami Beach. Pages told investigators he asked to borrow her car, which led to an argument. The argument also involved a jar of orange juice and an air conditioner remote.

When officers arrived at around 5 p.m., he allegedly told police, “I killed her. Take me to jail.”

Outlets report that the victim held up a knife and threatened Pages. Pages then drew a handgun and shot her six times. Investigators said she died at the scene.

Pages told investigators he tried to shoot himself, but had run out of bullets.

WTSP reported he was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after shooting teen who made finger guns, said ‘pow, pow,’ Florida officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting an Orlando teen.

News

KCS plan for childcare if school district “goes red” during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The district will help provide childcare, but not for all in-school students

News

Marketers tracking children, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study says it’s likely that your child’s privacy is being violated by child-centered games or apps, a direct violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

WVLT

Heat, humidity spark storm chances this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The humidity is slowly working its way back into East Tennessee, eventually leading to a few hit-or-miss storm chances this week.

Latest News

News

Maryville gas station has ‘pay it forward board’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams and Maggie Gregg
A decades-old business exemplifies true Volunteer spirit in Maryville.

News

Witness offers clue in ‘Tiger King’ mysterious disappearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A CBS “48 Hours” special focused on a new clue in the mystery surrounding a main player in Netflix’s hit documentary serious, “Tiger King."

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

News

Device at gender reveal party sparks California blaze, Rural Metro offers caution on pyrotechnics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
After a device at a gender reveal party sparked a major fire in California, local leaders are asking East Tennesseans to be cautious when it comes to pyrotechnics.

News

Tennessee woman killed after going into road for phone

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police in Memphis said a suspect is still missing after a woman was fatally hit while getting her phone from the middle of the road Monday night.

News

Could take more than a year to identify Hamblen County remains

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working a missing persons case.