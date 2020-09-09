Former Tennessee sheriff enters guilty plea in child porn charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A former Tennessee sheriff pleaded guilty to child porn charges during a court hearing Wednesday, WBBJ reports.

Matthew Berry entered a guilty plea to two charges of receiving child pornography and possessing a device containing child pornography.

FBI Agents arrested Berry in September of 2019 as part of an investigation into online distribution of child pornography.

Berry was immediately suspended without pay from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.

The former sheriff faces a minimum five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for December.

