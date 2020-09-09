Grandparents plead for safe return of Braylen Noble

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The grandparents of a missing Toledo three-year-old are pleading with the person -- or people -- who have information leading to his whereabouts. They want Braylen Noble home safe and say they’ll ask no questions of the person who brings him home.

The search for the child is into its third night with people still wondering what happened to Noble, last seen Friday in the Hunter’s Ridge apartment complex on Byrne Road near Airport Highway. As emergency crews looked through thick brush Sunday, family members looked to prayer.

The child on the mind of those gathered for the Sunday afternoon prayer vigil is three-year-old Braylen Noble. He has been missing since Friday afternoon.

“It’s been stressful. I’m emotionally drained. I’m physically drained but I keep on pushing on,” said Jessie Holloway, Braylen’s Grandmother.

Jessie Holloway and her husband Jeffery, the boy’s grandparents, organized this vigil. Toledo Police say the child’s mother told them that Braylen fell from a third story window. When Mom went to get him, he was gone.

“All I want to know… wherever he’s at, whoever has him, please return him. Set him free. There won’t be no problems. Set my grandson free,” said Jeffery Holloway.

At the same time as the vigil, Toledo Fire search crews were back in Swan Creek this time along Airport Highway. They returned from the thick brush without finding the boy. It was a third day of searching the creek, which runs behind Braylen’s home.

“Somebody knows something. Somebody knows something,” added Jessie Holloway.

Braylen’s mother did not attend this vigil. Witnesses saw her talking to law enforcement earlier Sunday as she too was in their prayers of those gathered.

“We’re not here for negativity we’re just here to lift the mom up. She’s going through a rough time and we want to encourage her. We’ve got her back and want to let her know we’re here for her,” said Joy Goings, Braylen’s Great Aunt.

One thing not helping this case, the family told 13abc is social media. The rumors and speculation on Facebook have been constant for three days. The family hoping that kind of thing stops.

