Greene Co. officials searching for missing woman last seen in August

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Teresina Backus was reported missing by her husband who said he last had contact with her on August 6. The woman’s husband said he may have seen her a couple of days ago at a Walmart, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Backus or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Chief Detective Jeff Morgan at 423-798-1800.

