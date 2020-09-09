Advertisement

Greene Co. officials searching for missing woman last seen in August

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman.
Teresina Backus, 24 /
Teresina Backus, 24 /(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Teresina Backus was reported missing by her husband who said he last had contact with her on August 6. The woman’s husband said he may have seen her a couple of days ago at a Walmart, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Backus or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Chief Detective Jeff Morgan at 423-798-1800.

Posted by Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

