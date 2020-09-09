Help Meteorologist Austin Bowling get food to those in need
Help WVLT News Meteorologist Austin Bowling by donating to the Second Harvest of East Tennessee’s virtual food drive.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time is running out to help get food to those in need.
Second Harvest of East Tennessee is hosting a virtual food drive which ends on September 11.
WVLT News Meteorologist Austin Bowling is a Hunger Action Hero this year. Donate to the drive in his name by going here.
