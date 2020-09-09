Human remains found on private property in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after remains were discovered in early September.

According to BCSO, the remains were found on private property in the area of Mel Hall Road on September 3.

The remains were taken to Knox County Regional Forensic Center where officials identified them as belonging to an adult man. They appeared to have been there for several years, officials said.

“Investigators and forensics experts believe the body has been buried for several years. The Sheriff’s Office took no missing person’s reports that coincide with the time period in which forensics experts believe the male was buried,” BCSO said in a Facebook post Wednesday,

Officials with the Knox County Regional Forensic Center helped BCSO investigators with the removal of the remains.

Officials need the public’s help in identifying the remains. If you have any information that could help in this case, investigators ask that you call 865-273-5001. You can also leave a message on the 24 hour anonymous Crime Hotline at 865-273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com link Public Information.

