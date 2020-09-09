Knoxville Makers inspiring other makers at virtual summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville, known as the Maker City, is filled with artists of all types, and their works breathe life into the community.

An event happening this weekend is inspiring entrepreneurs to pivot towards success during the pandemic. The Maker City Summit is scheduled for September 12 and 13. You can sign up here.

A featured speaker at the event, Chris McAdoo, knows a little bit about being inspired. His brush with death put him on a path to painting.

“June 4 of this year during the middle of a pandemic, I found out that I was deathly allergic to yellow jackets,” McAdoo told WVLT News. He said he was stung at 8 a.m. that morning, and by 8:10 a.m. he was “essentially seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.” He credits the fire department and ambulance workers with saving his life.

McAdoo took a sabbatical from his job in advertising and began painting. He started a podcast and began helping others. “My path needed to change.”

He said the Maker City Summit will help people like him learn how to pivot in their lives and careers and get them on the right track to following their passions.

