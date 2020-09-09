Advertisement

Knoxville protesters concerned over school reopenings

A group organized a protest car rally in Knoxville Wednesday to voice concerns over Knox County’s reopening of schools.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group organized a protest car rally in Knoxville Wednesday to voice concerns over Knox County’s reopening of schools.

The event, held by Community and Teachers for Safe Schools, began at 4:00 p.m. and looked to end outside of Knox County’s Board of Education meeting, which met at 5:00 p.m.

Protesters say they are concerned that schools opened too quickly and are calling on the county and Governor Bill Lee to keep school entirely online until it is safe.

