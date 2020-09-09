Knoxville protesters concerned over school reopenings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group organized a protest car rally in Knoxville Wednesday to voice concerns over Knox County’s reopening of schools.

The event, held by Community and Teachers for Safe Schools, began at 4:00 p.m. and looked to end outside of Knox County’s Board of Education meeting, which met at 5:00 p.m.

Protesters say they are concerned that schools opened too quickly and are calling on the county and Governor Bill Lee to keep school entirely online until it is safe.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.