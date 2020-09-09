Man arrested after shooting teen who made finger guns, said ‘pow, pow,’ Florida officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting an Orlando teen.

Bryan Medeiros was charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon in the death of 19-year-old Devyne Pritchett. Sunday afternoon Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Pritchett was tripping on acid when the shooting occurred. He had left a hotel where he had been staying with friends, WTSP reported.

The teen ended up at the Landings at Four Corners apartment complex around 6 a.m. with just shorts, socks and no shirt. Investigators said he encountered a man walking a dog and, still under the influence, made finger guns and began saying “pow, pow, pow” in his direction. Pritchett was unarmed, officials said.

The man with the dog shoved him away and went up to his apartment where he told his roommate about the incident, and they called 911.

The man and his roommate went back outside to see where Pritchett had gone. Investigators said that Medeiros, who lived in the complex as well with his partner, went out to see what was happening.

Judd said Medreiros spotted Pritchett lying on his back as he walked from the second to the third floor at the complex. Pritchett got up and got on a flight of stairs; Medeiros did, too.

Investigators said the two ended up near each other at some point, and the teen’s pants were down to his mid-thighs. Judd said it was clear that he did not have a weapon; Medeiros had a gun and pulled it, shooting Pritchett and walking away then firing again.

Pritchett fell down the stairs and was later found dead, the sheriff’s office said. “At this initial point in this investigation, it clearly appears to us that Bryan used too much force,” Judd said. The sheriff’s office said they do not believe Medeiros was standing his ground, but instead pursued Pritchett when he shouldn’t have.

“People who do not understand the ‘stand your ground’ law will end up arrested because they misjudged what it means,” Judd explained.

WTSP reported that Medeiros was taken into custody and is expected to be in court sometime this week.

