Marketers are gathering kids’ data through apps, study says

Research found that 67% of apps played by children three to four-years-old collected data, including location data, and shared it with "third party" marketing companies
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A new study suggests educational apps children are playing could be violating their privacy and be in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

The study, published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzed how developers collect and share personal digital information while children are using many of the tens of thousands of digital apps created for kids.

The research found that 67% of apps played by children 3 to 4 years old collected data, including location data, and shared it with “third party” marketing companies.

Researchers say that information is used to profile consumers and target ads.

Experts say parents should monitor what apps their children use and adjust settings to avoid exploiting children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

