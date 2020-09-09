Advertisement

Marketers tracking children, study says

A new study says it’s likely that your child’s privacy is being violated by child-centered games or apps, a direct violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
(KOTA)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A new study analyzed how app developers collect and share personal digital information while children are using apps created for children, CNN reported.

“My colleagues and I found that 67% of the apps played by 3- to 4-year-old children collected these sorts of digital identifiers -- mobile serial numbers or ID codes that can be traced back to the device’s owner -- and shared them with ‘third party’ marketing companies,” said lead author Dr. Jenny Radesky, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“The fact that two thirds of apps used by very young children transmit information about their online activity — information that is ultimately used to target ads — suggests that COPPA noncompliance is indeed widespread, and more enforcement is needed,” said Angela Campbell, who directs the Institute for Public Representation Communications and Technology Clinic at Georgetown Law, in an accompanying editorial.

Such information can be used by businesses to identify personality traits or behavioral weaknesses that can leave children vulnerable, the study said.

“It is incredible how much can be inferred from a child’s gameplay behavior: their impulsivity, responses to rewards, or information processing,” said Radesky, who is a developmental behavioral pediatrician and a lead author of the American Academy of Pediatrics' screen time guidelines.

“Educational technology reveals even more about our children’s strengths and weaknesses, including data such as their behavioral self-control or learning disabilities,” she added. Our digital footprint, information we give away when we use the internet to shop or just surf, is collected and sold to third-party aggregators to provide marketing insights and target ads to our preferences. That’s why, if you search for an item, you might see an ad for that item or a similar one.

While some people find the process invasive and others enjoy the personalization, that type of data mining is not supposed to happen with children. CNN reported that the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act requires web platforms and creators of digital products to obtain parental consent before collecting and sharing anything that might be traced back to a child under the age of 13, such as location, email or a serial number or other device identifier.

A 2018 study that looked at nearly 1 million apps on the Google Play store found apps in the “Family and Games & Entertainment genre" contained the highest number of third-party trackers.

Radesky’s study was published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics and is part of a longitudinal study of child mobile media use, development and behavior called the Preschooler Tablet Study. In the first wave, the study observed data from 124 kids using Android children’s apps over a nine-day period, CNN reported.

“In our study, we were able to detect when apps were siphoning data such as advertising IDs, device IDs, email addresses, or even geolocation coordinates without the app or the app store providing notice,” Radesky said.

“Location is a very valuable piece of private data, since it can identify behaviors like where you go to church, which can help target ideological ads at you,” Radesky said.

Observing the type of content a child consumes can tell companies a great deal about that child and their parents, she said.

“When it comes to videos (children) view on YouTube, TikTok, or other platforms, online behavior can reveal aspects of their psychology such as their emotional reactivity, body image, or their penchant for outrageous content,” Radesky said. She added that third-party trackers can sell that data to "advertisers who want to influence our beliefs and behaviors about things like COVID-19, racist hate speech, or voting,” she said. “The data transmissions identified in the study are part of the same machine that powers these persuasion markets.”

CNN reported that, per the study, not all of the apps were specifically designed for children, but children were using them.

"We found that most of kids' data were being collected from apps that called themselves ‘general audience apps,’ even though they had names like ‘Children’s Doctor Dentist,’ " Radesky said. “Lack of enforcement of COPPA has meant that these apps can claim they are not for kids, and therefore continue to collect data.”

What can parents do?

“If you want to go all-out, you can stop installing apps (other than what is needed for school) until app stores are more transparent -- meaning that Google Play, iTunes and other stores would test each app and disclose what data it collects,” Radesky said.

Radesky advised that, for Android apps, you can go to the website AppCensus App Search and look for the app to see what privacy protections it includes. If it mines for data, uninstall it.

Other actions include:

Turn off geotagging in all apps and games (or any other features).

Check privacy settings on any app your child has, including Facebook and other social media sites as they grow.

Delete any app or games your child no longer uses -- in fact, go further and ask the app developer to delete any data that it has collected on your child (or you).

Seek out products that minimize data collection by default, such as PBS Kids, Nick Jr. or Lego.

Rethink sharing pictures of your children on public social media sites -- some unscrupulous websites steal the pictures and use them in other, less savory, ways.

Check out Common Sense Media and Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood for information and trends on data privacy.

