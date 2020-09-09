Advertisement

Mixture capable of giving 1st degree burns handed out at Knoxville pantry

The Knoxville Fire Department is warning residents after more than 50 jugs of a dangerous hydrogen peroxide mixture were distributed at a local pantry Tuesday.(KFD)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is warning residents after more than 50 jugs of a dangerous hydrogen peroxide mixture were distributed at a local pantry Tuesday.

The fire department said 54 one-gallon jugs of highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide were distributed to people who visited the Fish Hospitality Pantry on West Scott Avenue.

KFD said, “The liquid mixture contains 50% hydrogen peroxide and is not intended for household or community use.” The department added that exposure poses a significant risk of first and second-degree burns if people come into contact with it.

“If you currently have or know of someone who may be in possession of this product, please call 911 so the fire department can properly dispose of this chemical,” the fire department said.

KFD said any attempt to dispose of the jugs any other way could cause “significant personal injuries or environmental damage.”

