Murfreesboro police issues BOLO for endangered man missing since June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Murfreesboro Police Department issued a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a missing and endangered man.

According to police, the family of 23-year-old John Nease II says he has been missing since June 2020. Nease II was reported missing on September 8, 2020. He was also entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Nease II is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

If you have seen him you are asked to call Det. James Abbot at 629-201-5523.

