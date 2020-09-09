Advertisement

Museum of Appalachia adjusts fall activities for COVID-19

The Museum of Appalachia is one of many historic places impacted by the coronavirus during the fall months.
Museum of Appalachia in the fall
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Museum of Appalachia is one of many historic places impacted by the coronavirus, especially during the fall months, but museum officials said they’ve adapted to the changes.

This year visitors can see the pumpkin patch, go on hayrides, listen to musicians and see crafters create art. In September and October, there’s a different activity daily instead of offering all activities in a shorter time span.

Museum officials said the museum encourages masks, social distancing and has instituted more cleaning to keep people safe.

The president of the museum said it’s sad to see the changes impact how many people visit, but knew it was necessary to keep people safe.

“I think we always took it for granted before that we could go out where we wanted, when we wanted and do what we wanted and now that’s not the case," said the museum’s president Elaine Meyer.

They have planned to have a fall harvest weekend in October 22-24 where people can pet animals and learn about blacksmithing. Visitors will be limited following CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

