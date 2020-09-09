Advertisement

Judge denies dismissal of 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire lawsuit, jury trail may proceed

According to the lawsuit, “The United States failed to carry that burden because it did not provide evidence showing that it performed required conduct.”
Fanned by strong winds and the Southeast's worst drought in nearly a decade, at least 14 fires burned in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee, forcing evacuations from the popular tourist gateway and nearby communities. On Monday afternoon, a wildfire from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spread rapidly into communities around it. By early Tuesday, emergency officials said about 100 homes were affected by the blaze.
Fanned by strong winds and the Southeast's worst drought in nearly a decade, at least 14 fires burned in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee, forcing evacuations from the popular tourist gateway and nearby communities. On Monday afternoon, a wildfire from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spread rapidly into communities around it. By early Tuesday, emergency officials said about 100 homes were affected by the blaze.(WDTV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal judge has ruled the National Park Service may hold some financial responsibility for failing to inform Gatlinburg residents of details associated with the wildfires that ravaged the area in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, “The United States failed to carry that burden because it did not provide evidence showing that it performed required conduct.”

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer denied the National Park Service’s request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by survivors of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires.

Greer stated the National Park Service failed to notify park neighbors, visitors and local residents of all planned and unplanned fire management activities that had the potential to impact them.

During the fires, nearly 2,500 homes were destroyed estimating to $2 billion in damages. Officials said the fires claimed the lives of 14 individuals.

Greer said Park Fire Management Officer Greg Salansky did not warn Gatlinburg officials of the threat of the fire until Nov. 28, five days after the fire had started. According to the lawsuit, Salansky informed individuals of the threat of the fire on Nov. 28 in an E-Blast press release and social media releases.

Officials said the email press release was only sent “to the Park’s list of press release recipients, which included more than 50 media outlets, 25 government entities, 50 private organizations, and other individuals.” Greer ruled the emailed press release did not satisfy the requirement to notify “Park Neighbors, Park visitors, and local residents.”

The judged deemed the social media posts as unreliable as well stating, “The information posted on the websites gave notice to the visitors of the Park’s website, the Instagram posts may have given notice to the people who follow the Park on Instagram, etc. But posting information on websites and social media accounts is not the same as notifying Park neighbors, Park visitors and local residents . . . of all planned and unplanned fire management activities that have the potential to impact them.”

Greer denied the request to dismiss the trial because the National Park Service did not provide any evidence that could satisfy the requirement to notify those who would be impacted by the fire, which they are required to do under the Fire Management Plan.

With Judge Greer’s ruling, a jury trial in the case may proceed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ESPN to replace Hank Williams Jr.’s ‘Monday Night Football’ intro song

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
ESPN said they decided to switch as major changes happen during the COVID-19 pandemic with little to no fans in the stands.

News

UT students forced to relocate while dorm is used to create additional isolation housing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In order to prevent relocating students who may be infected, the Student Health Center will test all residents of Massey Hall before they move out.

News

Tennessee using cushy technology to guard against trauma

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The UT football team is utilizing Guardian caps during practice in order to limit the risk of head trauma.

News

Wallet Wednesday: Keeping your college debt in check

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
While students are navigating a new way of learning, there are things that can be done now to stay on track with your finances.

Latest News

News

Gatlinburg SkyLift parks announces grand opening of SkyTrail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The grand opening will take place on Oct. 10 and 11.

News

Lanes clear after plane takes off from I-640

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Fire Department said a plane made an emergency landing on I-640 Wednesday morning.

National

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.

News

TN Dept. of Education delays launch of COVID-19 dashboard tracker

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
TDOE officials said they are working to solve the issues and launch the dashboard by the end of the week.

News

Writers Block: Local author gives back to GSMNP

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
After decades of writing about the smokies, this author is looking to use his writing to give back

News

City of Knoxville announces memorial service for 19th anniversary of 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The City of Knoxville released plans for a 9/11 memorial service on its 19th anniversary.