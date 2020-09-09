Advertisement

NC man accused of stabbing sister to death

North Carolina investigators have arrested a man accused in the stabbing death of his sister in East Charlotte.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WVLT/WBTV) - North Carolina investigators have arrested a man accused in the stabbing death of his sister in East Charlotte.

WBTV reported that the stabbing occurred in mid-August just after midnight at an apartment off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Tyra McRae, 36, was found with a life-threatening stab wound by police. She was taken to an area hospital, but later declared dead.

After an investigation, police arrested her brother, Tron McRae, in Louisiana in connection to the case.

Police said he will be served with a warrant and extradited to North Carolina at a later date.

