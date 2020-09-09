NC man accused of stabbing sister to death

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WVLT/WBTV) - North Carolina investigators have arrested a man accused in the stabbing death of his sister in East Charlotte.

WBTV reported that the stabbing occurred in mid-August just after midnight at an apartment off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Tyra McRae, 36, was found with a life-threatening stab wound by police. She was taken to an area hospital, but later declared dead.

After an investigation, police arrested her brother, Tron McRae, in Louisiana in connection to the case.

Police said he will be served with a warrant and extradited to North Carolina at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.