Nearly 40 stores without water after main line break at Tanger Outlets

SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 40 stores at the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville are without water after a main water line main break near the mall Wednesday.

Crews are working to repair the water main break near Tanger Five Oaks Mall as 39 stores are without water, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

There is no estimate at this time for when water services will be restored.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.