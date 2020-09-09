New Knoxville landfill contract could save taxpayers $5.2M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council authorized Mayor Indya Kincannon to execute a 10-year landfill contract that will save taxpayers an estimated $523,557 a year, nearly $5.2 million over a decade.

“Two companies submitted proposals, and both operate modern, lined landfills that are in full compliance with the state’s rules and regulations,” Public Service Director Chad Weth said. “Both exceed state sustainability requirements by managing their landfill gases for beneficial reuse – one creates electricity and the other contributes to the natural gas pipeline.”

According to City officials, Knoxville residents generated 57,724 tons of solid waste that went to a landfill in Anderson County in 2019. Officials said the expiring contract pays the landfill operator $22.32 a ton; that operator proposed a new contract at $29 a ton. The new contract under WCI proposed a rate of $19.93 a ton.

WCI garbage trucks drive nearly 30 miles roundtrip to another owner’s Anderson County landfill. Under the new contract, WCI will haul to a centralized transfer station in Knoxville and then drive larger trucks to its Meadow Branch landfill in Athens.

WCI will eventually be hauling refuse from the City’s Solid Waste Facility, 1033 Elm St., at no cost

