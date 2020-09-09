Police searching for man accused of assaulting Knoxville Walmart employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a woman at Walmart.

According to KPD, the suspect assaulted a female employee at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive.

Police said the suspect usually has a black lab dog with him. He is described as a middle-aged man who is bald.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 865-215-7137.

KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect, who assaulted a female employee at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive. The suspect, who usually has a black lab with him, is described as a middle-aged white male with a bald head. Know him? Call 865-215-7137. pic.twitter.com/CUXuOb4Ips — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.