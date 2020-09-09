Police searching for man accused of assaulting Knoxville Walmart employee
According to KPD, the suspect assaulted a female employee at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a woman at Walmart.
Police said the suspect usually has a black lab dog with him. He is described as a middle-aged man who is bald.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 865-215-7137.
