Rain, storm chances build into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting to see and feel some of effects of the added humidity. Rain chances will continue to ramp up as the humidity surges in late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With the added humidity today, we’ve notice a few more clouds this afternoon, even across the Tennessee Valley. A few spotty showers will be possible for the Smokies and spots like Rogersville and Greeneville. Highs will continue to march toward the upper 80s for highs.

That increased moisture also means our nights aren’t going to be as refreshing as in days past. We’ll only manage the upper 60s tonight with a bit of patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a few more showers and storms Thursday, but this time mainly outlining the Valley in the afternoon to evening. This leaves the lower elevations with an isolated shower or storm. The high will be around 89 degrees, but it feels 5 degrees warmer tomorrow.

Friday’s rain chances look to mainly reach the Valley to Smoky Mountains with a 40% coverage of our area. We’ll still be around 89 degrees but feel like the low to mid 90s.

A front drives into our area this weekend. This helps to create scattered storms Saturday, then on and off rain and storms at times Saturday night through Sunday.

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

