Smokey sidelined from UT games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference has announced even more game day restrictions in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest rules including banning on-field performances by school bands and spirit squads. Bands will also not be allowed to travel to opposing stadiums that have limited fan attendance.

All live mascots are forbidden to be on the field this year by NCAA and SEC mandates. Only players, coaches and “personnel essential to the execution of the game," will be allowed on the field. Press box attendance will also limited to half-capacity.

As for ticketing, schools allowing fans to attend must provide a minimum of 500 tickets located in the lower level of the stadium for visiting fans.

