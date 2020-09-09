Snow storm hits Colorado after record heat wave

(WVLT/CBS) - Following record-breaking heat over Labor Day weekend, a snow storm showed up in Colorado Tuesday morning.

CBS reported that Denver broke a heat record at 101 degrees Saturday and tied a record with 97 degrees Sunday; so, it was quite a shock for people in the state to wake up to temperatures in the 30′s Tuesday morning.

While temperature swings aren’t uncommon in the area, it’s pretty rare this early in the year. Meteorologists said the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 6 inches of snow through noon Wednesday.

