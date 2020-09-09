Tennessee partners with PBS to provide educational programs through the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced it has extended its partnership with PBS to provide students across the state with daily educational programming throughout the fall.

Beginning Tuesday Sept. 16, all Tennessee PBS stations will offer the programming Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During September, students can tune into programs centered around English and math for first through fourth graders.

“We are incredibly grateful for to our partners at PBS across the state who are continuing to help provide access to educational content to Tennessee families and students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

PBS will post the educational programming schedule throughout the fall semester. Click here to view the schedule.

