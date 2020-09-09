Tennessee woman found chewing horses mane topless

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A LaFollete woman has been charged with public intoxication after police said she was found chewing on a miniature horse’s mane while topless near Summers Road last week.

WLAF reported deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at LaFollete residence on August 30. The homeowner told deputies the a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Cynthia Lynn Teeple, was standing in the backyard topless. When deputies went to the fenced backyard, they said Teeple was standing with two miniature horses, wearing a blue jean shorts, no shoes, and a bra.

According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, when asked where her shirt was, Teeple looked down and did not know her shirt was missing. One of the deputies found her shirt about 30 feet from her.

Deputies reported Teeple was “unsteady on her feet and having involuntary muscle movements” that caused her to stumble several times. While questioning the woman, deputies noticed that she had dirt on her lips and inside of her mouth and she had slurred speech.

Teeple admitted to deputies that she had taken methamphetamine the day before, the report said.

The homeowner also reported to deputies that that Teeple had been eating grass and dirt from a fenced in area where there are horses. The complainant also said the woman had been chewing on the horse’s mane.

Teeple told deputies “the horses hair is made of laffy taffy and air head candy” according to the the report.

Teeple was charged with public intoxication.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.