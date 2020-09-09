THP finds stolen trailers containing $250,000 in food for hurricane victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they located two stolen trailers containing $450,000 worth of meals meant to be delivered to hurricane victims in Louisiana, WZTV reported.

According to THP, one of the trailers found at Pilot Traveling Center near I-81 in Jefferson County last Sunday was filled with the Meals Ready to Eat (MRE). The driver, identified as Antonio Eaddy of North Carolina, was found driving the trailer which THP investigators said the VIN plate had been removed from.

The trailer had 30,780 MREs to be donated to hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana. The value of the meals was estimated to be $200,000.

During the course of the investigation, investigators discovered a second stolen trailer at a Pilot Travel Center off I-40 in Cumberland County. The driver of that trailer has not yet been found.

Eaddy was arrested and charged with a Class A felony of theft totaling more than $250,000. He is also charged with driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation.

