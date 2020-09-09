Titans’ Jadeveon Clowney hits practice field for the first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 2014′s No. 1 overall pick in the draft was spotted practicing with the Tennessee Titans for the first time on the field Wednesday.

Tennessee Titan’s writer Jim Wyatt reported that Jadeveon Clowney, decked out in No. 99, spent the early part of practice working with the OLBs coach Shane Bowen and other outside linebackers.

The Titans announced last week that Clowney was added to the team.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.