TN Dept. of Education delays launch of COVID-19 dashboard tracker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced the launch of it dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in schools across the state was delayed.

The dashboard, which was set to launch on Tuesday, has been delayed due to technical issues with the system processing data across a large number of school districts.

TDOE officials said they are working to solve the issues and launch the dashboard by the end of the week. Full reporting access for each district is expected by Sept. 22.

