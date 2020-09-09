Uber says it will offer rides only in electric vehicles in US, Europe by 2030

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Uber said it plans to offer rides in electric vehicles only by 2030 in cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The company looks to be emissions-free by 2040.

CNN reported that Uber’s announcement came as it released a report that said its vehicles are less climate efficient than the average vehicle. Its carbon intensity, which it defines as the emissions resulting from every passenger mile, of its rides are 41 percent higher than average.

A study by the Union of Concerned Scientists found that ridehailing services generated 69 percent more emissions than the trips they planned to replace.

“Climate changes remains an existential threat and crisis that needs every person, every business and every nation to act,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “We know this is going to be hard.”

CNN reported that transportation is the largest source of US emissions.

