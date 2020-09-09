UT students forced to relocate while dorm is used to create additional isolation housing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced an on-campus dorm will now be used to create additional isolation housing for students as COVID-19 cases continue to increase on campus.

Massey Hall residents were instructed to begin moving out of their dorms over the next few days. Residents were notified of the move-out procedures Wednesday morning. School officials said students will soon receive information about housing refunds.

In order to prevent relocating students who may be infected, the Student Health Center will test all residents of Massey Hall before they move out.

School officials said students in other resident halls who currently have a vacancy in their room or suite may be assigned a new roommate as the Massey Hall residents relocate. Students who paid for a single room will not be assigned a roommate.

The school said professors have been notified of the changes and been asked to remain flexible as students adjust to their new living arrangements.

Students who are in distress or are having trouble navigating this difficult semester are encouraged to call 865-974-HELP.

