Wallet Wednesday: Keeping your college debt in check

John Vandergriff, with Blue Ridge Wealth Planners, said if you're not careful, you could rack up extra student debt.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a college year unlike any other for students across the United States. While students are navigating a new way of learning, there are things that can be done now to stay on track with your finances.

John Vandergriff, with Blue Ridge Wealth Planners, said if you’re not careful, you could rack up extra student debt.

“It’s not a normal college environment and the stress under that ... and a pandemic and you can add more years to your ledger and that’s more debt you’re going to have when you enter the workforce," Vandergriff said.

“When you go through FAFSA you do that so early on that some of these applications could’ve been submitted before COVID hit so if you’re in a position where you find yourself in financial hardship because of coronavirus or a parent that was laid off- that is something where you could re-submit that application and potentially get more federal aid,” Vandergriff said.

Revisit your loans, even if you’re out of college. “Through the CARES Act, we’ve had some federal payments that have been frozen for a period of time so that may be an opportunity to help rebalance some of your expenses.”

His best advice is to stay focused on learning. "When you look at life, some of these freshmen will be better off for it later because it’s some adversity they’re experiencing a little earlier.

