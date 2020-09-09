Writers Block: Local author gives back to GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

After 28 years of telling the stories of the Smokies as a local newspaper reporter, Morgan Simmons is taking another route.

“We had our first grandbaby and I thought, ’what do you leave behind as a grandparent to your grandchildren?” he said it got him thinking.

“We had 4 children and they grew up here on this farm and I told them stories about the creek. We spent a lot of time in our creek,” he started to jot those stories down and eventually turned them into ‘Singing Creek’ a children’s book.

“I’ve had never written any fiction, but I’ve got about 30 years of journalism experience so, I approached it as a journalist.”

The book takes place in the smokies, it follows a young crawfish, trying to find her voice and learning life’s struggles along the way. Simmons said the book is a middle reader and thought the book could relate to kids going through some of the struggles of middle school.

The book was published by the Great Smoky Mountains Association, some of the proceeds go back to the park. “They really have resources to help out substantially with historic buildings, capitol improvements... things the park couldn’t do on their own budget.”

The book is illustrated by Don Wood. Simmons said he already has written two more books he hopes to get published.

