You can now text 911 during emergencies in some Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee counties, including Blount and Jefferson counties, now have a text option for those who need it in case of an emergency.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation where you can’t talk on the phone, you can now text the 911 center in participating Tennessee counties.

The Jefferson County Emergency Communications office released a set of guidelines for the new text system. They remind people that calling is still the best option in the case of an emergency, but to "call if you can, text if you can’t. The text and call lines are only for emergency purposes.

Through the texting option, a person can send up to 140 characters to 911. This option was designed for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or are in a situation where talking out loud could put the victim in danger.

The following are important tips for using the text option:

•Don’t text and drive

•In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency

•Text in simple words - send short messages in English without abbreviations or slang

•Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call talker

Officials want to remind people that making false reports to 911 via call or text is a crime and to not abuse the new system.

