Chick-fil-A adding new menu items nationwide
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chick-fil-A announced two new items that will hit menus nationwide on Monday, September 14.
The fast-food chain is adding a new dessert to the menu. The chocolate fudge brownie will now be available year-round.
For a limited time, Chick-fil-A will offer a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew at participating locations.
