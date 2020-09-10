Chick-fil-A adding new menu items nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chick-fil-A announced two new items that will hit menus nationwide on Monday, September 14.

The fast-food chain is adding a new dessert to the menu. The chocolate fudge brownie will now be available year-round.

For a limited time, Chick-fil-A will offer a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew at participating locations.

