Defunding the police ‘not the right approach,’ Lee says amid reform talks

On Thursday Governor Bill Lee told media that, while officials are looking for ways to address police reform, “defunding the police” is not an option.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lee made the comment as he announced that Tennessee was beginning a “first step in an ongoing process of continuous improvement” to redefine and reshape law enforcement in local communities. Tennessee, like many states, has seen protests and calls for action after the deaths of individuals such as Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in Kentucky, and George Floyd, a Black man who died after an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

In June, Tennessee House Democrats introduced the George Floyd Act, which is designed to reform policing procedures across the state.

Lee said Tuesday that the plans the state has moving forward could possibly provide a template for other states to follow on “how communities can tackle meaningful reform.”

He added that his police reform task force allocated funds in scholarships for 90 cadets. The funds, CBS affiliate WTVF reported, are part of federal money given to the state as part of COVID-19 relief. The scholarships total approximately $300,000.

“Approaches that would result in upheaval or defunding are not the right approach,” he told media. Members of the police reform task force, including TBI Director David Rausch, spoke. Members of the task force said law enforcement would be “enhancing” training on:

- increasing training hours (on certain topics such as use of force)

- updating annual in-service training with focus on de-escalation

- supporting officer wellness

- response to public assembly

- prioritization of “cross-cultural interaction”

What does it mean to “defund the police?”

Supporters of the initiative say it is “spending cuts to police” with the intention of directing that money to “programs related to mental health, housing and education — areas that the activists say with sufficient money could bring about systemic societal change and cut down on crime and violence,” the New York Times reported. According to the New York Times, in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, had a budget of $189 million.

The movement faces push back and skepticism even in cities where calls to defund law enforcement have been the loudest, Politico reported.

