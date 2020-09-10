ETSU basketball coach has plans for non-conference “bubble” tournament in the works

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay announced he and the university have plans in the works for a potential non-conference ‘bubble’ tournament.

The Johnson City Press reported Shay said the bubble would be the back up plan for if the NCAA decides against non-conference games during its announcement on the start of the college basketball season Wednesday.

The NCAA will likely announce its plans on November 25 and will set out guidelines on how many games will be allowed for the season.

The season was originally scheduled to start Nov. 10.

“Non-conference games are important,” Shay said. “We’re just trying to come up with an alternative way that we can play games. We’ve been working through the logistics and everything that goes into hosting a bubble and trying to keep it as cost effective as we can.”

In plans outlined by Shay in a Zoom meeting with media, he said there would be 8-10 teams in the bubble playing five games each over the course of 10 days. Ideally, all bubble games would be played on campus, with three courts set up in the Minidome and the courts in the Center for Physical Activity and Brooks Gym being used as practice courts or for games.

Shay said he received a lot of interest and positive feedback on the idea from other teams.

The bubble would only be necessary if the NCAA doesn’t allow teams to stick with the non-conference schedules they have put together, Shay emphasized.

“There wouldn’t be as much chaos if we could just start games we have scheduled from Nov. 25 and then the games we had scheduled prior to that, you can try and squeeze in before conference play, the first of January,” he said.

Shay said he never pictured his first year coaching to be like this.

“I talked to my dad about that,” he said. “It’s a tough start to be a first-year head coach and to deal with COVID and protocol and are you going to play, aren’t you going to play. I want to just coach basketball and help my team and my players be the best players and people they can be. But this is the cards I’ve been dealt and I’m just trying to work the best I can to give them a season they are proud of.”

