Fake video circulating social media claims to show Knoxville tiger on highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A video circulating social media claims to feature footage of the tiger on the loose in Knoxville.

“I’m sitting in traffic on I-40 in Knoxville right now and look what comes down the interstate,” the tweet reads.

The video shows a tiger running down an interstate through traffic. The video was not taken in Knoxville as the tweet claims. License plates shown in the video appear to be foreign.

Many people in the comments caught on to the false claims and called out the account.

“Nice try but that’s NOT Knoxville,” one person tweeted. “TN has interesting license plates these days,” another tweet read.

I’m sitting in traffic on I-40 in Knoxville right now and look what comes down the interstate. pic.twitter.com/QzPI2WhxdE — Richard G. West (@RGW_News) September 10, 2020

