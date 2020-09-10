Few pop-ups for now with more rain this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is inching up, and some clouds and spotty rain chances are moving around the region. Rain chances start ramping up Saturday but linger into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear start, but we have some areas of haze and fog developing until shortly after sunrise. The low this morning is around 67 degrees.

We have a few more showers and storms Thursday, but this time mainly outlining the Valley in the afternoon to evening. This leaves the lower elevations with an isolated shower or storm. The high is around 88 degrees, but it feels 5 degrees warmer.

Tonight will be mostly clear again, with patchy fog, and a low in the upper 60s by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday’s rain chances look to mainly reach the Smoky Mountains, otherwise isolated rain chances for most of our area. We’ll still be around 89 degrees but feel like the low to mid 90s.

A front drives into our area this weekend. Saturday’s high will be around 89 degrees, with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon. Then on and off rain and storms at times Saturday night through Sunday, so this keeps us cooler at only 79 degrees on Sunday.

Scattered rain and storms linger into Monday, but become more spotty on Tuesday. Temperatures stay cooler after this front, in the low 80s.

