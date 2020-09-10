Florida deputy responds to call about gator, but it wasn’t a gator he found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida deputy responded to an emergency call about an alligator in a shed, but that’s not what he found upon arrival.

Well, it wasn’t quite what he found.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Trexler responded to a call about the animal in a shed, but when he got there, he noticed something odd about the creature.

It wasn’t an animal at all, but a pool floatie.

“He came ... he saw ... he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie. #PCSO#Crikey#TheGatorHunter#TuneInNextTimeWhenHeWrestlesAPoolNoodle pic.twitter.com/5ZXRnG3tBW — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.