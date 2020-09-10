Get flu vaccine at drive-thru clinic this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Flu season is right around the corner, and in the midst of a global pandemic, health experts are encouraging residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

If you want to get that done this weekend, you’ll have a chance. Kroger is holding a drive-thru flu shot event Saturday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Park Baptist Church on Middlebrook Pike.

If you go, you’re asked to signup online. You can do that here.

