Greeneville corn maze still terrifies after 10 years in business

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bruce Hartman is planning on acre after acre of socially distanced fun for folks who come visit the corn maze on his family farm in Mosheim. He has an eight-acre maze mowed out of the corn field he plants specifically for agritourism.

This fall, the only visitors he plans on seeing will be coming as individuals or families, no school field trips.

“We’d usually have something close to maybe 20 school groups come in. But this year it’s nil, none,” said Hartman.

The corn maze still pays tribute to another school this year, as it has for nearly a decade. This year a GPS-guided system carved out special symbols for Tusculum University, “Then we went to the Greeneville High Devils and we’ve went through 10 counting this year. And last year was the ETSU Buccaneers. And so this year we reached out to Tusculum and they said sure, really good to be on board with that.”

Hartman’s Corn Maze opens to the public on Friday afternoon, September 11 and begins its first weekend of fall business.

Then beginning the weekend of September 18 , the attraction adds dozens of local employees for a haunted version of the maze after dark, plus a truck-ride tour for shooting paint balls at zombies in the Zombie Village.

