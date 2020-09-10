Have you seen this wallaby? Tennessee family searching for missing pet
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee family asked for the public’s help in the search for their missing pet wallaby.
In a Facebook post, the family said their pet wallaby named “Wally” escaped from his enclosure at least one day ago. The pet was last spotted in the Watuga Flats area of Piney Flats.
The owners said a reward will be offered to the individuals who help find the missing pet.
“DO NOT TRY TO CATCH HIM,” the owner Daniel Sochalski said. “He is friendly unless he is nervous. He will eat fruit and dog food."
Anyone who spots the wallaby is asked to call 423-895-3865.
TWRA officials said a wallaby is legal to possess in Tennessee without any special permits.
