Judge blocks Tennessee law that limits new voter mail voting

The ruling deals another twist in court for Tennessee’s vote-by-mail laws during a pandemic.
'I voted' stickers
'I voted' stickers(Image Id: 492519)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Tennessee law for the November election that bars first-time voters from casting ballots by mail unless they show identification at an election office beforehand.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville ordered the preliminary injunction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, assuring that he did so without concern “about how his decisions could aid one side or the other on the political front.”

The judge wrote that the state argued for its law, which plaintiffs say affected an estimated 128,000 newly registered voters last election cycle, through “a non-existent” congressional requirement and congressional intent. Tennessee has about 4.1 million registered voters.

“The Court concludes that the requested injunction would favorably impact the public interest because as discussed above, it would serve to prevent what, based on the current record, likely would be a violation of the First Amendment right to vote enjoyed by the American citizenry,” Richardson wrote.

The ruling deals another twist in court for Tennessee’s vote-by-mail laws during a pandemic.

A state court judge in June ordered that all eligible voters should have an absentee voting option during the health crisis, and that ruling was carried out during the Aug. 6 primary. However, the state kept enforcing the first-time voter requirement, which the state judge said the plaintiffs failed to bring up before her ruling.

