Justin Timberlake joins efforts to bring MLB to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Major League Baseball may be headed to Tennessee and pop star Justin Timberlake is now on board to help make that happen.

Timberlake said he is “thrilled” to join the effort to bring an MLB team to Nashville.

The singer currently serves as a Music Industry Advisor for the Music City Baseball Leadership Team.

“I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee,” Timberlake said in a statement. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City.”

Other celebrities including Luke Combs and Eric Church have joined in on the efforts.

