Kentucky judge reprimanded after sending man to jail without hearing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has been reprimanded for sending a man to jail without a hearing. The state Judicial Conduct Commission issued the public reprimand against Circuit Judge Robert Conley.

He’s a judge in Greenup and Lewis counties.

The commission said in an order Wednesday that in January Conley told a man he should shut up after listening to him explain why he hadn’t made child-support payments.

Conley didn’t conduct a hearing on holding the man in contempt of court or make written findings. The commission says Conley told them he was fatigued from having the flu and was remorseful.

