Knox Co. music teacher wins ‘Tennessee Teacher of the Year'

Kami Lunsford, selected out of nine finalists across eight regions, has been teaching music for 14 years.
Sheet music
Sheet music(WEAU)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County middle school teacher was awarded ‘Tennessee Teacher of the Year’ Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Education announced Karns Middle School music teacher Kami Lunsford is the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year for Tennessee.

Lunsford, selected out of nine finalists across eight regions, has been teaching music for 14 years.

The announcement would have normally came during an in person banquet, but was made during a virtual ceremony this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Commissioner Penny Schwinn surprised Lunsford with the news in person at Karns Middle School, while others, including Gov. Bill Lee, congratulated her virtually.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have so many talented educators that, now more than ever, are going above and beyond to ensure our kids receive a good education. Congratulations to Kami Lunsford and the 2020-21 Tennessee Teacher of the Year finalists for this much-deserved recognition and honor,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Our Tennessee teachers truly embody the meaning behind the Volunteer state, and I am proud to support these dedicated individuals who are shaping the minds of our next generation. I am so thankful to all our incredible teachers across the state for your hard work and commitment to students.”

During the announcement, Schwinn also recognized three of nine Teacher of the Year finalists who have been chosen to represent the East, Middle, and West Grand Divisions of our Tennessee.

“The East Tennessee Grand Division winner is Hannah Hopper, Fairview-Marguerite Elementary in Hamblen County Schools. The Middle Tennessee Grand Division winner is Lauryn England, Fall-Hamilton Elementary in Metro Nashville Public Schools. The West Tennessee Grand Division Winner is Daniel Warner, East High School in Shelby County Schools,” a release from the Tennessee Department of Education reads.

Following a panel interview, Lunsford was selected as this year’s Teacher of the Year out of more than 200 applicants.

“Serving as a voice for your peers is always a huge responsibility, and being a State Teacher of the Year is uniquely special. Representing the thousands of amazing educators in Tennessee is something I have treasured, and it is with a happy heart that I reflect on those experiences. It is my hope that teachers' voices be heard and respected for their intrinsic value always,” said Brian McLaughlin, 2019-20 Tennessee Teacher of the Year. “The Teacher of the Year program and TDOE’s Teacher Advisory Council serve as places to give teachers opportunities to share their expertise with leaders in important ways, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve in both capacities.”

To qualify for Teacher of the Year, a teacher “must have been teaching full-time for at least three years, have a track record of exceptional gains in student learning, and be effective school and community leaders."

