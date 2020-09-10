Knox County hits red light for new COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department on Thursday reported new benchmarks for progress on fighting COVID-19.

A red light was reported for sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days. The health department has reported that the majority of new cases are being reported for people in the 11-30 age group.

Yellow lights were reported for community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time, the health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity and sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases.

The metric for sustained or increased public health capability remained green.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.