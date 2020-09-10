Knoxville furniture store donates $50,000 to local law enforcement
Thomas says the donation will go towards “the ongoing wellness program to improve the overall health of KPD officers."
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donated $25,000 to the Knoxville Police Department Thursday.
KPD Chief Eve Thomas accepted the donation from store owner Tim Harris on behalf of the department.
Harris donated an additional $25,000 to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as well.
