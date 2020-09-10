Knoxville furniture store donates $50,000 to local law enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donated $25,000 to the Knoxville Police Department Thursday.

KPD Chief Eve Thomas accepted the donation from store owner Tim Harris on behalf of the department.

Thomas says the donation will go towards “the ongoing wellness program to improve the overall health of KPD officers."

Harris donated an additional $25,000 to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as well.

